How to Combat Three Critical Threats to Your Meat Business in 2022

Stop me if you’ve heard this — and I know you have, because I say it all the time to anyone listening: As a meat processor, your biggest concern is NOT other meat producers. In fact, they could be your best allies in a shared struggle to combat the biggest threats currently facing the meat industry.

Yet so many of us continue to spend time and effort struggling to differentiate and elevate one brand over another or one animal protein over another, while our share of the voice, our market share and our consumers continue to get lured away by other hazards we should be paying closer attention to.

Three Meat Industry Threats

Let’s take a look at three of the imminent threats facing today’s meat industry:

Plant- and cell-based meat alternatives

Supply chain disruption

The automated e-commerce loop

