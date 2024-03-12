PRO*ACT Obtains Organic Certification With California Certified Organic Farmers

PRO*ACT Produce March 12, 2024

[Monterey, CA] – PRO*ACT is proud to announce that we have achieved organic certification with the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). This certification solidifies our commitment to providing high-quality organic products that meet the stringent standards set by CCOF and ensures compliance with the Strengthening Organic Enforcement rule that goes into effect March 19, 2024.  

The certification process involved rigorous inspection of our operations, to ensure compliance with CCOF’s strict guidelines for organic certification. We are pleased to have successfully met all the requirements and received this esteemed certification. 

CCOF is a leading organic certifier recognized for its dedication to upholding the integrity of the organic industry. This certification further validates our mission to provide consumers with organic products that adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. 

PRO*ACT is excited to be a part of the organic movement and looks forward to continuing to offer premium organic products to our customers. We are proud to join the ranks of CCOF-certified companies and are committed to upholding the values of organic farming and production.

