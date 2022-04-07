SSI, LLC Excited About Industry Growth Potential

Monterey, CA – Strategic Sourcing International, LLC (SSI), a Delaware Corporation announces that it has secured funding for future investments in all facets of the produce supply chain. Established with the intent to create a synergistic alignment within its portfolio of companies, SSI is the parent company of PRO*ACT LLC with minority investments in other vertical companies. CEO, Chip Walker, says “we see great potential for growth and innovation within the produce supply chain as we open our portfolio of services to the industry. We have assembled a team of industry leaders, innovators, and investors who have an aligned desire and vision to accomplish this”

About Strategic Sourcing International, LLC

Strategic Sourcing Solutions is an investment, growth, and management company overseeing the multipronged produce supply chain companies within its portfolio. They are North America’s leader in produce sourcing, processing, logistics, food safety, and marketing.

About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the foodservice and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local suppliers. PRO*ACT distributors work in their regions to bring fresh produce to over 200k restaurants, airports, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other customers of all shapes and sizes. PRO*ACT has grown to over 100 distribution centers serving 98.4% of the United States and Canada population.

For more information, please visit www.proactusa.com