PRO*ACT Welcomes Richard Hall as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Monterey, Calif. – North America’s leading distributor and marketer of fresh produce PRO*ACT USA, a Strategic Sourcing International Company is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Hall, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales & Marketing to the team. In his role as EVP, Rich will guide the sales and marketing teams, leading the company’s strategic efforts to foster sales and marketing approaches that broaden PRO*ACT’s opportunities and deepen customer relationships.

Rich brings a wealth of experience to PRO*ACT, including the leadership of national sales teams, marketing plan execution, distribution management and operational excellence. All his experience has been centered around distribution with foodservice at the forefront.

He received his BBA in Business and Marketing from the University of North Florida, Coggin College of Business. He has led dynamic teams in excess of 100, with many being nationwide in scope. The organizations he has worked with have ranged from private ownership, private equity to fortune 100. Close to 20 years of Rich’s career was spent with Sysco Foods where he earned several promotions and was ultimately part of the executive leadership team. His most recent role included leading the nation’s largest Senior Living Foodservice GPO through the COVID-

19 crisis.

Rich is a proud father of 2 adult children and resides in Jacksonville, Florida with his wife. Rich enjoys the outdoors, boating, fishing and is a self-proclaimed foodie.

Rich will be reporting to Chip Walker, President & CEO. “The addition of Rich and this new role for PRO*ACT aligns well with our overall growth strategy and I’m confident Rich is the right leader to guide the team,” Walker stated. Please join us in welcoming Rich aboard!

About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the food service and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local suppliers.

PRO*ACT distributors work in their regions to bring fresh produce to over 200k restaurants, airports, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other customers of all shapes and sizes. PRO*ACT has grown to over 100 distribution centers serving 98.4% of the United States and Canada population.

For more information, please visit www.proactusa.com.