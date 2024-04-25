USDA Appoints 32 Members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors

Appointments include 30 producers, 2 importers to fill 3-year terms

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of 32 members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors. The appointees include 30 producer members and two importers, each filling three-year terms that will expire Feb. 28, 2027.

The nomination process for board members is conducted annually. Candidates are proposed by the industry and are appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture after a thorough review.

The Potatoes USA Board of Directors guides the organization’s efforts to promote and support the potato industry. The Board sets strategic goals and objectives for the organization and allocates resources to various marketing, research and education initiatives. The Board also monitors these programs’ performance and adjusts them as necessary to ensure they are effective and impactful for the potato industry, including growers, processors and other stakeholders.

New Board Members

Jaclyn Green – Edison, California

Cliff Shaw – Monte Vista, Colorado

Daniel J. Corey – St. Augustine, Florida

Brad Reed – Pingree, Idaho

Derek Peterson – Rexburg, Idaho

Jaren Raybould – St. Anthony, Idaho

Jordan C. Thomas – Rupert, Idaho

Nate McBride – Rupert, Idaho

R. Gabriel Boldt – Idaho Falls, Idaho

Steve Elfering – Meridian, Idaho

Trevor Searle – Burley, Idaho

Adam DeGroot – Saint Anne, Illinois

Danny Deprey – Mars Hill, Maine

John Halverson – Arbyrd, Missouri

Tara May – O’Neill, Nebraska

Hunter Gibbs – Swan Quarter, North Carolina

Andrew Moquist – Crystal, North Dakota

Kathy Sponheim – Urbana, Ohio

Jason Davenport – Boardman, Oregon

Jonathon Springstead – Boardman, Oregon

Travis Meacham – Moses Lake, Washington

Sanjiv Kakkar – Princeton, New Jersey (importer member)

Reappointed Board Members

Jace Jensen – Idaho Falls, Idaho

Ryan Tucker – Shelbyville, Michigan

Brian Mahany – Arkport, New York

Camburn Shephard – Crystal, North Dakota

H. Bruce Richardson, Jr. – Capeville, Virginia

James Baker – Moses Lake, Washington

Michael M. Pink – Pasco, Washington

Shelley R. Olsen – Othello, Washington

Wendy Dykstra – Friesland, Wisconsin

Clifton Smith – Bancroft, Wisconsin (importer member)

More information about Potatoes USA’s board can be found at www.PotatoesUSA.com or on USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage.