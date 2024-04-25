USDA Appoints 32 Members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors

Potatoes USA Produce April 25, 2024

Appointments include 30 producers, 2 importers to fill 3-year terms

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of 32 members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors. The appointees include 30 producer members and two importers, each filling three-year terms that will expire Feb. 28, 2027.

The nomination process for board members is conducted annually. Candidates are proposed by the industry and are appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture after a thorough review.

The Potatoes USA Board of Directors guides the organization’s efforts to promote and support the potato industry. The Board sets strategic goals and objectives for the organization and allocates resources to various marketing, research and education initiatives. The Board also monitors these programs’ performance and adjusts them as necessary to ensure they are effective and impactful for the potato industry, including growers, processors and other stakeholders.

New Board Members

  • Jaclyn Green – Edison, California
  • Cliff Shaw – Monte Vista, Colorado
  • Daniel J. Corey – St. Augustine, Florida
  • Brad Reed – Pingree, Idaho
  • Derek Peterson – Rexburg, Idaho
  • Jaren Raybould – St. Anthony, Idaho
  • Jordan C. Thomas – Rupert, Idaho
  • Nate McBride – Rupert, Idaho
  • R. Gabriel Boldt – Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Steve Elfering – Meridian, Idaho
  • Trevor Searle – Burley, Idaho
  • Adam DeGroot – Saint Anne, Illinois
  • Danny Deprey – Mars Hill, Maine
  • John Halverson – Arbyrd, Missouri
  • Tara May – O’Neill, Nebraska
  • Hunter Gibbs – Swan Quarter, North Carolina
  • Andrew Moquist – Crystal, North Dakota
  • Kathy Sponheim – Urbana, Ohio
  • Jason Davenport – Boardman, Oregon
  • Jonathon Springstead – Boardman, Oregon
  • Travis Meacham – Moses Lake, Washington
  • Sanjiv Kakkar – Princeton, New Jersey (importer member)

Reappointed Board Members

  • Jace Jensen – Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • Ryan Tucker – Shelbyville, Michigan
  • Brian Mahany – Arkport, New York
  • Camburn Shephard – Crystal, North Dakota
  • H. Bruce Richardson, Jr. – Capeville, Virginia
  • James Baker – Moses Lake, Washington
  • Michael M. Pink – Pasco, Washington
  • Shelley R. Olsen – Othello, Washington
  • Wendy Dykstra – Friesland, Wisconsin
  • Clifton Smith – Bancroft, Wisconsin (importer member)

More information about Potatoes USA’s board can be found at www.PotatoesUSA.com or on USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) National Potato Promotion Board webpage.

