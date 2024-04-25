Kraft Natural Cheese Launches Kraft Flavor Fusions, Enhancing Mealtime Flavor

Three Flavor-Infused Cheeses Bring Versatility and Excitement to the Dairy Aisle

CHICAGO — Kraft Natural Cheese, a leading dairy brand, announces the launch of Kraft Flavor Fusions, a trio of new block cheeses that will add excitement to recipes and elevate snacking occasions. Now available nationwide, this new product extension offers consumers a versatile cheese experience that brings unique flavors to mealtime.

Kraft Flavor Fusions’ bold varieties include Garlic & Herb Cheddar, Buffalo Ranch Monterey Jack and Tomato Basil Monterey Jack. Packaged conveniently in 7oz blocks, Kraft Flavor Fusions can be sliced and shredded for cooking use or cut for snacking and entertaining. Garlic & Herb Cheddar is a consumer-loved flavor combination that transforms any ordinary recipe. Buffalo Ranch Monterey Jack offers a zesty and tangy taste blended with rich Kraft Natural Cheese. Tomato Basil Monterey Jack is a savory and delicious flavor that can be added to recipes used for lunch time, dinner time and everything in between, including hot sandwiches, charcuterie, or grated over pasta or soup. Kraft Flavor Fusions makes dining at home even more exciting for families, no matter the usage occasion.

“We’re thrilled to provide families a unique product that adds unexpected joy to snacking and mealtime, while enhancing Kraft Natural Cheese’s portfolio,” said Amanda Vaal, director of Brand Marketing. “Kraft Flavor Fusions unlocks what is possible in the dairy aisle.”

Developed together with the cheese-making experts at Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA, which offers an unrivaled collection of dairy brands enjoyed in homes across the United States, Kraft Flavor Fusions marries consumer-loved flavors with the highest-quality Kraft cheeses that families have depended on for over 100 years.

“The launch of Kraft Flavor Fusions marks the introduction of curated and artfully crafted flavors into the dairy aisle,” said Mallory Loeffler, Brand Manager. “Kraft Natural Cheese has been a cooking staple for generations, and the launch of Kraft Flavor Fusions will continue to make home-cooking flavorful and accessible.”

Kraft Flavor Fusions are now available in select retailers including Food Lion, Hy-Vee, ShopRite and Meijer, with additional retailers to come this year. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Kraft Natural Cheese

Kraft Natural Cheese has been a trusted household name since 1950, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to mealtimes around the world. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Kraft Natural Cheese continues to be the go-to choice for families and food enthusiasts alike with its broad portfolio of natural cheeses including shreds, chunks and slices. As part of the Lactalis Heritage Dairy portfolio of brands, Kraft Natural Cheese has more than 150+ years of combined dairy experience reflected in its cheesemaking. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nourishing and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.