How Continental Fresh is Bringing JOY Through Water to Latin America

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, is celebrating an abundant mango supply, branded in its Water For All program at this year’s Viva Fresh trade show in Houston, TX.

Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides itself for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. As the Viva Fresh show approaches, Continental Fresh is gearing up to exhibit its dedication to both fresh produce and corporate social responsibility at booth #1105.

“Our mission extends far beyond selling fresh produce; we’re also deeply committed to making a difference,” shared Albert Perez, Founder and CEO of Continental Fresh, and Chairman of the National Mango Board.

The company’s latest campaign, PLU with Purpose, spotlights the benefits of its Water For All branded mango program. For every Water For All branded box of specialty labeled mangos sold, a percentage of the proceeds is donated to BLUE Missions, a non-profit organization that connects families in Latin America to clean, fresh water through clean water and sanitation projects.

“We’re passionate about addressing water issues both domestically and internationally,” Perez emphasized. “Through initiatives like Water For All, we aim to break the poverty trap and empower communities.”

Celebrating an abundant mango supply available from April through the summer, and sourced from Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, Continental Fresh is encouraging Viva Fresh attendees to reap the opportunities of partnering with a corporate social responsibility initiative such as Water For All. Retailers are encouraged to bring mangos back in a big way, increasing shelf space and promotions with Water For All branded mangos.

92% of consumers want to buy a product that supports a cause, and 70% of emotionally engaged consumers spend up to two times or more on brands they’re loyal to, increasing basket ring at the register. During Viva Fresh, attendees are invited to visit booth #1105 to learn how they can bring the Water For All program to their customers, a commitment to corporate social responsibility that benefits the consumer and the retailer. To learn more Continental Fresh, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com/.