ProducePay Hosts First Global Table Grape Summit, Uniting the Industry Towards a Predictable Supply Chain

Los Angeles – ProducePay, the agtech company on a mission to transform the global agricultural industry into a more predictable, connected and sustainable supply chain, has successfully hosted its first Global Table Grape Summit in Sonora, Northern Mexico. This invitation-only event brought together over 30 of the world’s best growers, solution providers, trade associations, produce buyers and distributors to discuss how to benefit end-consumers with high quality table grapes at stable pricing.

In partnership with Mexican grower Videxport farms and U.S. distributor Four Star Fruit, the summit’s overarching goal was to ensure a stable, year-round supply of table grapes at consistent prices for US consumers. The discussions emphasized strategic collaborations, cutting-edge technologies, and industry best practices for mitigating unpredictable market fluctuations. Keynotes and panels featured distinguished experts and industry leaders from the table grape industry, who shared insights on overcoming the challenges posed by price volatility, climate change, and logistical hurdles.

“Bringing together the major players in the table grape industry marks a significant step towards our vision of a more connected and predictable produce industry,” said Patrick McCullough, CEO of ProducePay. “The objective of the summit was not only to gain insights and collective knowledge, but to efficiently align major stakeholders on how the industry should move towards more efficient business and procurement models, benefiting both consumers and the planet.”

Key industry players were also able to learn more about the benefits of ProducePay’s Predictable Commerce Programs, which have already proved to help US retailers secure table grape supply during historically low availability months. By leveraging ProducePay’s network, providing capital to growers, quality enforcement, order tracking and trade mediation, this innovative supply chain model helps national retailers to meet year-round demand for high quality fresh produce with stable pricing. All while managing increasingly more volatile supply chains and giving growers and distributors the financial stability they require.

“Price volatility has certainly been severe over the past three years, and for us in the Mexican season, it has only worsened,” said Sergio Borquez, Vice President of Campos Borquez, a table grape grower participating in ProducePay’s program. “Productivity has shifted to later parts of the season, leading to issues of oversupply and undersupply, resulting in significant price volatility. Last year was particularly extreme, impacting retailers, farmers, marketers, and everyone involved, including consumers.”

“At the end of the day, if we want to increase demand, we need to put a good product on the shelf,” mentioned Jason Fuller, co-owner of GoldenSun Insights. “As costs continue to rise, consumers are going to expect excellence, and we have to get better at it as an industry.”

As the Global Table Grape Summit concluded, ProducePay and its partners are committed to implement the strategies and solutions discussed, setting a new standard for the global table grape industry through Predictable Commerce Programs. The success of this event paves the way for future collaborations and commodities to adopt these strategies.

ABOUT PRODUCEPAY

Founded by Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck, a fourth-generation farmer, ProducePay is eliminating the economic and food waste caused by the volatile, opaque and fragmented nature of today’s global fresh supply chain. The AgTech company’s Predictable Commerce Platform is giving growers and buyers greater control of their business by providing unprecedented access to each other, capital, trading, insights and greater supply chain visibility. Consumers receive fresher produce more efficiently, knowing it is grown and delivered in responsible ways. This transformational approach is unlocking economic value, and creating a more sustainable global fresh produce industry.

To learn more about ProducePay, please visit ProducePay.com.