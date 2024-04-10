Church Brothers Farms Now Shipping From 1250 Hansen Street Facility in Central Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms today announced that it has begun shipping from 1250 Hansen Street in Salinas, which it acquired in April 2023 along with 1230 Hansen Street, 780, 806 and 889 Airport Boulevard. Combined, the properties include approximately 200,000 square feet of warehouse space on 18 acres of land. Built in 1978, the buildings were previously used for produce processing, cold storage, and distribution.

The properties’ central Salinas location is beneficial in multiple ways. In addition to increasing Church Brothers Farms’ shipping capacity, its proximity to where commodities are being harvested will reduce cut-to-cool and transit times. The orientation of the properties allows for more efficient logistics and loading, and offers customers a convenient pick up location immediately off the CA-101 freeway, the major north-south artery of California’s Central Coast.

“After 12 months of upgrades and improvements, we are excited to be up and running at the

Hansen Street facility, which enhances logistics and efficiencies,” said Brian Church, CEO of Church Brothers Farms. “Moving forward, this facility will allow us to maintain excellent customer service while strengthening our value through standalone distribution services.”

Church Brothers Farms will continue to utilize its San Juan Bautista facility for value added processing with additional shipping capacity as needed.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.