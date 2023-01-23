Crespo Organic Ataulfos Emerge for a Sweet Season Start

Proper transport, storage and merchandising yields juicy program results…..

Chiapas & Oaxaca, Mexico: The 2023 Mexican mango season is now in motion. Crespo Organic Ataulfo mangoes have been picked, packed and shipped and are set to debut in all sizing; including the much coveted larger sizes 12-14cnts.

Mangoes continue to gain momentum nationally, catching up with the rest of the world as the most consumed fruit, and the organic Ataulfo Mango varietal continues even greater growth, not just amongst diverse organic consumers but in mainstream sector as well, as more mango eaters discover the sweet and creamy beauty of Mexico’s unique mango varietal. It takes a village to create Ataulfo program success- We offer up expertise on the subject– Under The Mango Tree.

The Crespo Organic Ataulfo program offers retailers, wholesalers and processors a comprehensive, long and strong program; commencing in late January in Oaxaca and Chiapas and abundantly flowing north along Mexico’s pacific rim, through Nayarit and into Sinaloa where it ends in mid-August. The Crespo program is one of the largest organic Ataulfo offerings and has a keen focus on consistency and delivering large volumes of definitive sizes, without sacrificing quality while providing consumer friendly price points and supporting in-store and virtual (industry and consumer) education on this unique Mexican cultivar.

Crespo Organic Ataulfos are available in all packaging SKU’s and are having equal growing success as part of the Crespo Organic Dried Mango program, where this unique varietal is available in both retail (1LB and 4OZ ) and bulk(30LB) sku’s.

This season Crespo launches a new education campagin directed at the industry & consumers to emphasize and educate proper transport, storage and merchandising handling- all of which contribute to large, bold, growing and profitable Ataulfo programs, the kind of programs that keep consumers continuously wanting more. Ataulfo Mangoes; Sweet & Picky! will educate, with the help of the successful partnerships the company has forged, on the proper Ataulfo handling practicesthat will yield program success and lots of consumer #MangoJoy.

Crespo Organic continues to lead the commodity in mango-centric consumer education as well as the Mexican culture in which the Crespo mangoes are grown. The Ataulfo Mango is deeply rooted in Mexico and has a genetic make-up unlike any other mango in the world. Look for supporting and clever social media educators, videos, in depth reports and opinion pieces from Nissa’s blog Under The Mango Tree, as well as the Crespo signature culinary prowess, offering Ataulfo eaters recipes as well as relevant and useful tips, ideas and even a few tricks (how to cut mangoes) from the Crespo Organic Kitchen. Except big news to come on live in person events this summer as the Crespo Organic Kitchen goes out on tour again!