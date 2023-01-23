William H. Kopke Jr. Inc. has Officially Added Vision Global Group LLC to its Family of Companies

GREAT NECK, NY – Vertically integrated fruit importer, exporter and distributor since 1937, William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. is proud to announce that Vision Global Group LLC (formerly known as Vision Import Group) has been added to the Kopke family of companies and is now in full operation. Vision Global Group is an industry leader in the lime, lemon and mango import-export business, and is headquartered in New Jersey, and complemented by teams in Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Kopke and Vision are both multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated businesses, bringing over a century of produce knowledge and experience to customers and suppliers. Vision Global Group brings an expanded, consistent and reliable supply of products, further supported by each company’s world-class customer service reputations.

Vision Global Group innovates by simplifying procurement, coordinating communications and streamlining logistics. Raul Millan and Ronnie Cohen hold an ownership position at Vision Global Group and manage the strategy and day-to-day operations.



“We will continue to invest in the citrus business, and this complimentary alignment creates marketing and logistical synergies, which brings value to our industry partners,” said William Kopke of William H. Kopke Jr., Inc.

As a current industry leader of imported clementines, navels, and lemons, adding a 12-month imported Mexican and Colombian lime position fills a strategic role for Kopke. The year-round Mango business from Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Mexico also complement the Kopke strategy to supply exciting new products that integrate with its current commodity basket.

“Kopke is a leader and innovator in fruit imports. Vision Global Group will have access to Kopke’s network which provides suppliers with greater sales and distribution opportunities,” Ronnie Cohen and Raul Millan said in a joint statement.



“As lime, mango and lemon specialists, we will have a significant footprint in all areas of operations, domestic, export and imports. We look forward to the growth Vision Global Group can achieve with the Kopke family,” Cohen and Millan added.