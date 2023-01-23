Marra Forni Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Central Region

January 23, 2023

Marra Forni, the Maryland-based manufacturer of commercial brick oven solutions, has announced the addition of John Wilson to lead and develop the company’s Central Region. In his role, he will be responsible for sales growth within the region and the management and development of distribution channels and key account partnerships. “We are excited to bring John into the Marra Family and look forward to his contributions to our team and to our customers,” stated Todd Griffith, VP of Sales & Marketing.

John has accumulated more than 26 years of foodservice industry sales management and leadership experience, spending the majority of his professional career with Glastender where he held key sales and leadership roles with the company. John holds an MBA from Northwood University DeVos Graduate School and a BBA from Northwood University with a dual degree in marketing and management.  “It’s an honor and a privilege to be welcomed into a family company that manufactures the highest quality, most innovative products in the industry“ notes Wilson.

Francesco Marra, President, and CEO of Marra Forni stated “We are focused on our future and making a difference in our industry. We continue to invest in the right talent to help us achieve our corporate objectives and to better serve our customers. John is a welcome addition to the Marra Forni family!”

Bakery

Marra Forni Launches a New “ELECTRO” Series Stackable Deck Oven to Fill a Void in the Commercial Oven Market

Marra Forni Bakery, Deli, Retail & FoodService August 31, 2021

These electric stackable ovens allow restauranteurs to save precious space in order to offset sky-rocketing operating, food, labor, and real estate costs. Marra Forni has also responded to the current state of the industry by creating a modular design that enables ovens to be independently stacked to increase capacity as production demand increases.

Retail & FoodService

Marra Forni Invents the First Ever Ventless Electric Brick Oven

Marra Forni Retail & FoodService April 22, 2019

Until recently, businesses required special ductwork and venting in order to utilize high-temperature pizza ovens. Many of Marra Forni’s customers were in need of a high-quality oven which they could use in their existing spaces. For that reason, the Ventless Exhaust Hood was created, and Marra Forni is pleased to introduce it today, in honor of National Get to Know Your Customers Day.

Retail & FoodService

Marra Forni Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Marra Forni Retail & FoodService September 26, 2022

Marra Forni, the Beltsville, MD-based manufacturer of commercial brick oven cooking solutions, has announced the addition of Christopher (Chris) Tedford as the company’s new Southeast Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he will be responsible for the overall strategic development and execution of Marra Forni’s regional corporate sales objectives, channel, and key account management for the Southeastern markets.