Marra Forni Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Central Region

Marra Forni, the Maryland-based manufacturer of commercial brick oven solutions, has announced the addition of John Wilson to lead and develop the company’s Central Region. In his role, he will be responsible for sales growth within the region and the management and development of distribution channels and key account partnerships. “We are excited to bring John into the Marra Family and look forward to his contributions to our team and to our customers,” stated Todd Griffith, VP of Sales & Marketing.

John has accumulated more than 26 years of foodservice industry sales management and leadership experience, spending the majority of his professional career with Glastender where he held key sales and leadership roles with the company. John holds an MBA from Northwood University DeVos Graduate School and a BBA from Northwood University with a dual degree in marketing and management. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be welcomed into a family company that manufactures the highest quality, most innovative products in the industry“ notes Wilson.

Francesco Marra, President, and CEO of Marra Forni stated “We are focused on our future and making a difference in our industry. We continue to invest in the right talent to help us achieve our corporate objectives and to better serve our customers. John is a welcome addition to the Marra Forni family!”