Marra Forni Promotes New Director of Marketing

Marra Forni Deli, Retail & FoodService April 23, 2024

Jill Connor, Marra Forni

Marra Forni, a manufacturer of Artisan Commercial Brick Oven Cooking Solutions headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland has promoted Jill Connor to the position of Director of Marketing. 

As the Director of Marketing at Marra Forni, Jill Connor plays a crucial role in the marketing efforts as she oversees content creation for all channels including social, website, email, and paid and earned media. Her leadership in expanding the department to reach customers more effectively and efficiently in the past two years has resulted in increasing growth in sales, leads, and brand awareness in the community. 

Francesco Marra, CEO of Marra Forni, said ” Marketing is a very important function for a business and we are all very excited to see Jill taking over the new role as the Director of Marketing.  Jill’s ability to plan a strategy for the advancement of our marketing department has demonstrated that she is ready to take a more important role in our company. We have invested in our department with people and structural software that has brought our marketing department to a new level and the company along with it. Jill’s creativity, hard work, and evolving expertise have been significant functions for the expansion of the department, and I am confident she will continue to thrive and support Marra Forni to reach a higher level”.

Marra Forni is an industry-leading domestic manufacturer and global supplier to the commercial food service industry.  The product line includes a full line of brick oven cooking solutions, refrigerated prep tables, dough mixers, and slicers.  Marra Forni currently sells and supports its products and customers on 5 continents and 23 countries worldwide. 

