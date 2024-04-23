FlowerTrials Celebrates 20 Years: From Joint Open Days to Prime Event for Assortment Inspiration and Networking

Over the past two decades, FlowerTrials® has evolved from a joint promotion initiative set up by a handful of breeders into a key event within the global horticultural community. No less than 59 companies will be exhibiting this year in week 24 for the 20th Anniversary edition.

Evolving demands of the market

FlowerTrials® brings together leading breeders, growers, retailers and industry stakeholders to discover the newest varieties and trends in pot and bedding plant breeding. From vibrant annuals to resilient perennials, FlowerTrials® is the place to discover ongoing innovation and creativity within the industry. This is reflected in assortments which continue to meet consumer requirements for colour and garden performance, while addressing the evolving demands of the market, including sustainability, disease resistance, and adaptability to changing environmental conditions.

Marjolein Kuyucu-Lodder, International Product Marketeer at Florensis and new Chairwoman of the FlowerTrials® Committee: “Over the past twenty years, FlowerTrials® has evolved from a joint open days’ initiative to a cornerstone trade event in the horticultural calendar. In addition to plants that brighten up the garden, the modern consumer is looking for plants that are heat-resistant, drought-tolerant, or attractive to pollinators. The exhibiting breeders at FlowerTrials® are increasingly responding to these societal trends by showing the latest plant innovations in inspiring ways, helping retail to successfully bring the story across to their customers.”

Shaping the future of horticulture

FlowerTrials® serves as a vital hub for industry professionals to exchange ideas, discover current trends, and shape the future of ornamental horticulture. This year the exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations at 30 locations in the Middle and South areas of the Netherlands, as well as in Germany. With its focus on presenting the latest breeding achievements, the event is a driving force showing the ongoing evolution in the pot and bedding plant market.

A full overview of this year's exhibitors and their assortments can be found at 30 locations in the Middle and South areas of the Netherlands, as well as in Germany.