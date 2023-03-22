Marra Forni Announces Two Additions to Regional Sales Team

Marra Forni Retail & FoodService March 22, 2023

Marra Forni is excited to announce the addition of not just one, but two new seasoned regional sales managers joining the family. Both Lisa Wiernasz and Drew Richards were colleagues at the same competitor company. Both bring a wealth of experience and connections within the pizza industry.

About Lisa:

Lisa will be taking over the Eastern Regional Sales Manager position for Marra Forni covering the Eastern US and Canada. She comes to Marra Forni with over 13 years of commercial sales experience specializing in the pizza and donut industry. She has extensive experience with electric pizza ovens and a broad network of pizza makers and peripheral industry professionals. She has attended the International Culinary Institute and the American Institute of Baking. She is also ServSafe certified.

She was born in Jamestown, New York but raised in Eastern Connecticut where she currently lives with her husband Ed.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marra Forni

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Marra Forni Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Marra Forni Retail & FoodService September 26, 2022

Marra Forni, the Beltsville, MD-based manufacturer of commercial brick oven cooking solutions, has announced the addition of Christopher (Chris) Tedford as the company’s new Southeast Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he will be responsible for the overall strategic development and execution of Marra Forni’s regional corporate sales objectives, channel, and key account management for the Southeastern markets.

Bakery

Marra Forni Launches a New “ELECTRO” Series Stackable Deck Oven to Fill a Void in the Commercial Oven Market

Marra Forni Bakery, Deli, Retail & FoodService August 31, 2021

These electric stackable ovens allow restauranteurs to save precious space in order to offset sky-rocketing operating, food, labor, and real estate costs. Marra Forni has also responded to the current state of the industry by creating a modular design that enables ovens to be independently stacked to increase capacity as production demand increases.

Retail & FoodService

Marra Forni Invents the First Ever Ventless Electric Brick Oven

Marra Forni Retail & FoodService April 22, 2019

Until recently, businesses required special ductwork and venting in order to utilize high-temperature pizza ovens. Many of Marra Forni’s customers were in need of a high-quality oven which they could use in their existing spaces. For that reason, the Ventless Exhaust Hood was created, and Marra Forni is pleased to introduce it today, in honor of National Get to Know Your Customers Day.