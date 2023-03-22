Marra Forni Announces Two Additions to Regional Sales Team

Marra Forni is excited to announce the addition of not just one, but two new seasoned regional sales managers joining the family. Both Lisa Wiernasz and Drew Richards were colleagues at the same competitor company. Both bring a wealth of experience and connections within the pizza industry.

About Lisa:

Lisa will be taking over the Eastern Regional Sales Manager position for Marra Forni covering the Eastern US and Canada. She comes to Marra Forni with over 13 years of commercial sales experience specializing in the pizza and donut industry. She has extensive experience with electric pizza ovens and a broad network of pizza makers and peripheral industry professionals. She has attended the International Culinary Institute and the American Institute of Baking. She is also ServSafe certified.

She was born in Jamestown, New York but raised in Eastern Connecticut where she currently lives with her husband Ed.

