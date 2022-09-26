Marra Forni Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Marra Forni, the Beltsville, MD-based manufacturer of commercial brick oven cooking solutions, has announced the addition of Christopher (Chris) Tedford as the company’s new Southeast Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he will be responsible for the overall strategic development and execution of Marra Forni’s regional corporate sales objectives, channel, and key account management for the Southeastern markets.

“Chris is very well suited for this role and brings with him a unique set of skills and experience that will undoubtedly have an impact on the region for us” stated Todd Griffith, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We are excited to have him join our Marra Family and round out our domestic sales team.”

Chris brings with him more than 20 years of multi-disciplinary experience with commercial cooking equipment and has held key design and territory sales positions in the commercial foodservice industry with such organizations as Foodservice Equipment Brokers, Pro-Quip, Elkay, American Restaurant Equipment, and Unified Brands. He studied at the University of Arkansas and lives in Springdale, Arkansas with his wife and three children.

Marra Forni is an industry-leading domestic manufacturer and global supplier to the commercial foodservice industry. The product line includes a full line of brick oven cooking solutions, refrigerated prep tables, dough mixers, and slicers. Marra Forni currently sells and supports its products and customers on 5 continents and 23 countries worldwide.