Frosty Acres Brands Welcomes Euclid Fish

Alpharetta, GA – Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Euclid Fish Company as the newest member of the cooperative.

Euclid Fish Company is a fourth-generation family foods company that has continuously provided Quality Food Solutions and sustainable products since 1944. Euclid Fish supplies a wide selection of the healthiest and freshest seafood from around the world and Center of the Plate Proteins and Specialty products to the finest restaurants, specialty stores, country clubs, hotels, and casinos. In business for over 75 years, Euclid Fish has grown into a broad line distribution company, continually growing with local, domestic, and international partners to provide their customers with the very best and most unique products in the industry.

While continuing to expand wholesale distribution throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, Euclid Fish maintains a strong presence on Cleveland’s East Side. Euclid Fish is Ohio’s only BRC Seafood Approved plant armed with a proprietary digital platform to check and double-check all critical control points during receiving, lot tagging, and the inspection process, as well as certified in both PCQI and HACCP quality control.

“Our foundation of quality is what our family believes in and what we display to every customer daily. We are looking forward to our partnership with Frosty Acres to help us continue to be that foundation for our customers.”, John C. Young, President.

ABOUT FROSTY ACRES BRANDS

Frosty Acres Brands is a national sales, marketing, and food purchasing cooperative, dedicated to aligning and unifying its members’ sales, marketing, and procurement activities to produce sustainable growth and Member business wealth. Frosty Acres provides high-quality national brands and private brands, such as Restaurant’s Pride®, to its Members. The Frosty Acres cooperative comprises independent food distributors in the U.S., Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. Members of Frosty Acres consist of broadliners, wholesalers, retailers, C-store distributors, system distributors, and center-of-the-plate specialists.

For more information about Frosty Acres please call 1-800-569-4821 or visit www.frostyacres.com.

For more information regarding Euclid Fish Company, please visit https://www.euclidfish.com/.