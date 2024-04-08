Marra Forni Hires aDirector of Consultant Services

Marra Forni, a manufacturer of Artisan Commercial Brick Oven Cooking Solutions headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland has appointed Danielle Mason as the company’s new Director of Consultant Services.

As the Director of Consultant Services at Marra Forni, Danielle Mason plays a pivotal role in representing the brand within trade associations and consultant networks across the foodservice, hospitality, healthcare, government, and education sectors.

With nearly two decades of invaluable experience in foodservice and hospitality, Danielle’s journey began in finance as a senior financial analyst with Unified Brands. Since then, she has garnered extensive expertise, ascending through various operational and sales roles while representing multiple leading foodservice equipment manufacturers. Danielle’s hands-on engagement with operators across diverse verticals has enriched her understanding of industry nuances, fueling her passion for innovative design and sustainable operations.

Recognized as a trusted expert in her field, Danielle actively contributes to industry advancement and mentorship. She holds esteemed positions such as ACFSA board member, serving as Partner Representative – Equipment & Supplies, FCSI Southeastern Education Chapter Leader, and FCSI Educational Foundation Board Member. Additionally, she chairs the AHF Industry Advisory Board and holds a seat on the AHF Board, demonstrating her commitment to driving impactful change. Danielle further lends her expertise to various committees, including the ACFSA Equipment Specifications Correctional Package Committee, AHF 2024 Conference Planning Committee, FCSI 2024 Conference Planning Committee, SDA Industry Action Partner Committee, and SHFM Foundation Student Chapter Committee.

Through her unwavering dedication and multifaceted leadership, Danielle Mason continues to shape and elevate the food service hospitality landscape.

“The appointment of a new leader is a defining moment for an organization, and I could not be happier to have Daniel at the forefront to continue developing brand awareness and relationships within our industry. Marra Forni has already made a positive mark in a very short period in a competitive industry, and Danielle will catapult our ambitious strategic plan and accelerate our aggressive growth plan.” Said CEO Francesco Marra.