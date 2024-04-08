Home Chef Launches New National Food Rescue Program

With a combination of organic waste recycling and food donations, Home Chef diverts food from landfills

CHICAGO, IL – Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores, is launching a new sustainability-focused program aimed at redirecting surplus food and reducing waste in its manufacturing and production processes. This newly expanded program is now implemented at all four of Home Chef’s nationwide facilities and supports Home Chef’s environmental impact goals.

Home Chef is committed to redirecting surplus food within its operations and also reducing waste in customers’ own kitchens. According to an internal study, 70% of customers have lowered their household food waste since ordering Home Chef meals, which arrive with only the ingredients needed for each recipe.

“At Home Chef, we’re committed to lowering waste across our business and redirecting surplus food—from packing meal kits and handling ingredients, to delivering pre-portioned recipes and ingredients to customers’ doorsteps,” said Scott Fratzke, Home Chef COO. “The expansion of this program not only supports that intention, but also serves the communities in which we operate.”

At its four nationwide facilities, Home Chef now works with local nonprofit organizations creating change in food systems. Learn more about Home Chef’s food donation partners below:

○ In Baltimore, Home Chef’s newest facility location, food donations support 4MyCiTy®—a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening organic waste’s impact to build lasting food security and a healthier environment.

○ In Atlanta, food donations support Reflections of Trinity—a weekly food and grocery distribution that serves those facing food insecurity.

○ In San Bernardino, food donations support Community Action Partnership—a food bank striving to alleviate hunger, malnutrition, and poverty throughout San Bernardino County.

○ In Chicago, food donations support Rescuing Leftover Cuisine—an organization of food “rescuers” who partner with companies to transport and deliver food to a variety of nonprofits serving the food insecure.

“To maintain and build our sustainable business practices, working with local organizations is essential,” said Cody Ferrantino, Home Chef’s program manager of sustainability and impact. “We’re excited to have the partnership of such impactful organizations that allow us to maximize our food donations.”

Throughout its supply chain, Home Chef finds opportunities to reduce waste, including forecasting ingredient needs to minimize surplus, collaborating with its culinary team to consolidate ingredients across meals and maximize inventory, and working with external partners that can support waste reduction goals. Home Chef also recycles organic waste via methods such as composting and anaerobic digestion, with the help of partners near its facilities. Home Chef’s retail products at stores in the Kroger Family of Companies are recycled through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste action plan.

As a U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion, Home Chef is committed to the USDA and EPA’s goal of a 50 percent reduction in food waste and loss by 2030. For more information about how Home Chef reduces food waste, visit cook.homechef.com/foodwaste.

