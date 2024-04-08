Alto-Shaam Appoints New Manager of Culinary

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has promoted Kristina Bladecki to the role of Manager of Culinary to spearhead the strategic development and direction of its culinary team.

With a career spanning over 15 years in the foodservice equipment industry, Kristina brings a wealth of expertise and insight into her new role. With career beginnings at Alto-Shaam as a Marketing Assistant in 2011, Kristina transitioned to the culinary team, where she excelled as a Culinary Assistant before various promotions to Corporate Executive Chef.

In her new role, Kristina will lead Alto-Shaam’s culinary team, emphasizing collaborative and cross-functional engagement, as well as establishing product and culinary application testing criteria and bolster Alto-Shaam’s presence at key trade shows. Kristina will also continue to collaborate closely with sales—tailoring solutions to partner and customer needs.

“I am excited to witness Kristina’s ongoing contributions in propelling culinary excellence for our valued customers, partners, and the broader industry,” says Lucy McQuillan, Alto-Shaam President. “She brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to this new role, along with her passion and desire to drive culinary innovation and further enhance support for our customers.”