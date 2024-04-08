Costco Customers Say This Bakery Item Is So Good They Dig in Before Leaving the Parking Lot

It’s no secret that Costco shoppers love the $1.50 hot dog combo at the food court, the giant jug of olive oil they can score for a steal, and the $5 rotisserie chicken. While those are part of the reason we shop at Costco, too, we can’t let another fan-favorite section become overshadowed. We’re talking about the Costco bakery.

We know what you’re thinking: “Don’t you only eat homemade baked goods?” And to that, we’ll say if store-bought is good enough for Ina Garten, it’s absolutely good enough for us. So give us all the cookies, pies, and cakes you can.

Costco’s Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Costco’s bakery section is ever-changing with new, seasonal products. However, there are a few tried-and-true desserts that customers are buying on repeat. One of the most popular being its Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo