Tom Cat Bakery Receives BRC Certification in Food Safety

NEW YORK — Tom Cat Bakery, New York City’s leading artisan bakery and a pioneer of the artisan bakery movement, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the BRC Grade-A level certification in Food Safety. This certification, awarded by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), underscores the bakery’s continued commitment to the highest standards of food safety and quality.

This BRC certification not only validates the bakery’s dedication to excellence but also positions it to meet the stringent standards required by large restaurant chains, foodservice operators, and the retail grocery market.

“We are thrilled to achieve the BRC Grade A level certification,” said Peter Sonenstein, Tom Cat’s General Manager. “We’re proud of our team’s hard work and our ongoing efforts to make sure our products meet the highest standards of safety and quality. Getting this certification is part of our plan to grow and serve more customers in more areas.”

Restaurants, sandwich shops, caterers, and hotels in New York City have long counted on Tom Cat Bakery for the finest breads, delivered fresh within hours of being baked. With this new certification, the bakery is poised to explore new retail opportunities and partnerships, ensuring that more people can experience the unmatched quality and taste of Tom Cat Bakery’s offerings.

About Tom Cat Bakery

Tom Cat Bakery, New York City’s leading artisan bakery has been served on our city’s finest tables for over 35 years. Since 1987, we have been handcrafting fine Italian, European style, and French breads in various shapes, including dinner rolls, buns, baguettes, batards, boules, pullman loaves, and gourmet sandwich rolls. Our breads are baked to order and delivered daily to the New York Metropolitan area. Tom Cat’s bread is on the tables at New York’s Four-Star restaurants, landmark hotels, and leading sandwich chains. To meet the demand of chefs and retailers across the country, Tom Cat also sells fully-baked frozen artisan breads. For more information, visit www.tomcatbakery.com.