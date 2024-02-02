Marra Forni Welcomes Giulio Adriani as Chief Pizzaiolo Officer

Marra Forni, an international manufacturer of artisan commercial brick oven cooking solutions headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland hired Giulio Adriani in the new position of Chief Pizzaiolo Officer. Adriani brings with him vast accomplishments including his experience as a successful pizza maker, pizzeria owner, instructor, and industry expert. Marra Forni’s and the Marra family’s long relationship with Adriani brought him into the fold officially in December of 2023 but this has been decades in the making. This partnership will enhance the experience for our valued customers, empower our dedicated employees, and foster stronger connections within our thriving pizza community.

Adriani comes to Marra Forni with over 30 years of cooking experience starting in the kitchen of his Naplese grandmother. He has been certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) and the Associazione Pizzaiuoli Napoletani (APN) and was the head instructor in 2008 at AVPN.

Adriani wealth of expertise and knowledge is also demonstrated in his business successes as well. He has opened a dozen successful and highly acclaimed pizza restaurants and consulted on nearly twice as many. They encompass a variety of concepts, menus, and locations. Adriani’s skills serve the entire business with equipment, culinary support, and business support means Marra Forni’s customers can get a leg up on their competition before they even open their doors.

Co-owners of Marra Forni Enzo Marra, left, COO, and Francesco Marra, right, CEO, with Giulio Adriani, center, their new CPO, in their Culinary Center in Beltsville, Maryland.

“As a leading manufacturer of authentic handcrafted brick and innovative deck ovens focusing on the pizza community, we are excited about this newly created position of Chief Pizzaiolo Officer. Giulio Adriani has devoted his entire life to mastering the art of pizza making. His passion and knowledge will support our vision to continue investing in the best culinary professionals in the world. The appointment of Giulio is a strategic move to elevate our pizza expertise and diversify our growing product lines. We are confident that this new position will support our customers’ growth in our beloved industry,” stated Francesco Marra, CEO and co-owner of Marra Forni and Pizza University and Culinary Arts.

“I am pleased to make our partnership and continued collaboration official. I look forward to supporting the pizza community through this business relationship to a greater extent and sharing my passion for pizza with Marra Forni customers,” said Adriani.

Marra Forni is an industry-leading domestic manufacturer and global supplier to the commercial foodservice industry. The product line includes a full line of brick oven cooking solutions, refrigerated prep tables, dough mixers, and slicers. Marra Forni currently sells and supports its products and customers on 5 continents and 23 countries worldwide.

For any questions about this press release please contact Jill Connor, Marketing Manager at Marra Forni at J.Connor@MarraForni.com.

To contact Giulio you can email him at G.Adriani@MarraForni.com.

For general information about our company and products, you can reach out at inquires@MarraForni.com or call 888-239-0575.