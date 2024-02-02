Cuisine Solutions Announces Ambassador of Sous Vide Award Winners at 7th International Sous Vide Day on January 26th

Michelin-Starred Chefs, Food Scientists & Culinary Influencers Honored the Art of Sous Vide with Four Exclusive Global Events & Second Annual Award

(Sterling, VA – On Friday, January 26, Cuisine Solutions Inc., (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide cooking technique, hosted four exclusive global events to celebrate the 7th annual International Sous Vide Day. The annual celebration takes place on the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the master of modern sous vide and Chief Scientist of CREA (Culinary Research and Education Academy), the education and consulting arm of Cuisine Solutions. Dr. Goussault, 82 this year, pioneered the sous vide technique in France over 50 years ago, in 1971.

For the seventh edition, Cuisine Solutions hosted four exclusive celebrations in Paris, France, Washington D.C., Bangkok, Thailand, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Michelin-starred chefs and industry leaders joined together to experience the history and innovative future of the sous vide cooking method. The 2024 celebration also marked the second annual Ambassador of Sous Vide Awards, recognizing up-and-coming chefs who have demonstrated excellence in sous vide and are poised to become the next leaders in culinary innovation. An award was presented at each event in Europe and North America, the regions where Cuisine Solutions has significant manufacturing plants and market position.

In Paris, France, the event was hosted by Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer, Gerard Bertholon, and held at Le Pavillon Élysée Té, in the company of star chefs including Ghislaine Arabian, the first female chef with two Michelin stars, Christian Têtedoie, MOF and President of Maitres Cuisiniers de France, Frédéric Simonin, MOF, Éric Briffard, MOF Cordon Bleu, Stéphane Collet, MOF, Jean-Louis Gerin, James Beard award-winning chef, Philippe Gobet, MOF, Ecole Lausanne, Guy Legay, MOF and Michel Widehem, MOF. The event kicked off with an educational roundtable panel on the art of sous vide featuring Ghislaine Arabian, Christian Têtedoie and Frédéric Simonin.

During the fete, Chef Bertholon presented the Ambassador of Sous Vide European award to Christian Têtedoie (chef_christian_tetedoie), President of Maitres Cuisiniers de France and owner/chef of Têtedoie, and Alexandre Berthaud, Chef de Cuisine and Head of Research and Development at Le Traiteur Té. Among those leading the applause were Cuisine Solutions’ Mark Brennet (Senior Vice-President, Sales and Business Development), Tomu Odawara (Director, Onboard Services), Jérôme Stenger (Vice President, Sales, Cuisine Solutions Europe), Thomas Donohoe (CMO), as well as Chefs Georges Roux (MOF Honoris causa), Jean-Jaques Bernat, Eric Briffard, Cordon Bleu, (MOF), Jean-Louis Gerin, Marco Colzani, Frédéric Jaunault (MOF), Nicolas Salle, Jean Thomas Schneider, (MOF), Michel Widehem (MOF), Christian Segui (MOF), Philippe Gobet (MOF) and Patrick Ogheard.

The National Union Building in downtown Washington, DC hosted guests for the North America event. Cuisine Solutions Chief Commercial Officer Miguel Franco hosted guests, who were treated to interactive tasting stations, demonstrations, glasses of Aphrodise, a luxury Greek bubbly rose, and cryo-concentration Bloody Marys. Franco presented the North America Ambassador of Sous Vide Awards to this year’s recipients Chef Jamie Simpson (chef_jamie_simpson) of The Culinary Vegetable Institute and Farmer Lee Jones (farmerleejones) of the Chef’s Garden. A limited number of tickets were opened to the public; all sales benefited CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national non-profit and direct provider that is dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either the employee, spouse or their child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. The event was generously sponsored by Fortessa Tableware.



In Thailand, guests took in the stunning views at Pastel Bangkok as they were treated to Thai sous vide dishes and live musical performances. Those in attendance included Cuisine Solutions Chief Manufacturing Executive Jean-Pierre Guillaud and Director of Operations Asia Antoine Grelet, Head of Bangkok Air Catering Mohamad Farran, Senior Vice President & Head of Big C Food Place Chakhrit Masawat as well as Duangporn Songvisava (“Chef Bo”) of Bo.lan (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants), Executive Chef Pierre-André Hauss, Senior Executive Chef at Marriott, Itthi Nitayaporn and Executive Chef at LSG Sky Chefs, Fabian Fendrich.

Marking the first ISVD celebration in South America, Cuisine Solutions hosted the inaugural party at Solar Real in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The experience was inspired by traditional Brazilian street markets, with “market stalls” placed throughout the architectural landmark. The evening, attended by Cuisine Solutions President & CEO Felipe Hasselmann and Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain, was punctuated with a “pocket show” by renowned samba singer Pretinho da Serrinha. Additional guests included Chef João Diamante, LSG Group’s CEO, Americas John Rutjes, and Jacqueline Ward and Steven Royster of the U.S. Consulate in Rio.

The winners of the Ambassador of Sous Vide Awards received a cash prize of $3,500, a trip to the International Sous Vide Day event in each respective region, a free online Sous Vide Fundamentals training course or a 50% off scholarship for an in-person Sous Vide Training course at The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA), and a seat on the 2025 awards judge’s panel.

Each global event culminated with a happy birthday toast to Dr. Bruno Goussault, honoring his legacy in the art and technique of sous vide. Dr. Goussault serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and founded the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA). He has taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Yannick Alléno, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Joël Robuchon, among many others. Since its inception in 1991, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world. Dr. Goussault sits on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) and was named as one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project’s Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

Cuisine Solutions provides prepared sous vide food products to food service, on-board, military, and retail customers worldwide including Amtrak, KLM, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Starbucks, among many other industry-leading brands.

Further information about International Sous Vide Day and the Ambassador of Sous Vide awards can be found at: www.internationalsousvideday.com and www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative precise-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. To learn more, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About International Sous Vide Day

International Sous Vide Day, celebrated every year on January 26th since 2018, marks the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault—the pioneer of modern sous vide. The art of sous vide spans the globe, crossing borders and boundaries to connect people through beautiful meals. On International Sous Vide Day, we bring the art of sous vide to the forefront, celebrating culinary innovators and the work they do to inspire and transform the dining experience. For more information, visit www.internationalsousvideday.com.

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d’Études pour l’Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world’s 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit www.lecrea.com