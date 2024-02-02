Better Balance Announces New Partnership with Boston Restaurant, Saus

The Notable Fast Casual Restaurant Serving Up Scratch-Made Fries, Burgers and Sauces is Among the First in the Northeast to Offer the Plant-Based Brand’s Newest Product, Better Dog

BOSTON, MA – Better Balance, a global brand that aims to elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy and flavorful plant-based alternatives, is excited to announce its newest partnership with Saus, a Boston-based fast casual restaurant known for its delicious scratch-made fries, sauces and more.

Founded in 2008 by three Boston University graduates, Saus provides its patrons with inspired, made-from-scratch food and carefully curated beer and wine offerings in a casual, counter service setting. Menu items include elevated but approachable comfort foods including poutine, burgers, chicken sandwiches, vegetarian sandwiches, salad bowls, and hot dogs. Saus currently operates two locations: the flagship restaurant in downtown Boston and a second outpost at Bow Market in Union Square. Saus at Bow Market, which opened in 2018 and has since won “Best Vegetarian Hot Dog” in Boston Magazine’s “Best of Boston” awards, serves the same core menu as the downtown store but is 100 percent vegetarian and upon request, can make any menu item vegan.

“Once we tasted the Better Dog, we knew we had found a winner,” said Tanya Walker, Co-Owner of Saus. “It’s a product that really satisfies the craving for a classic hot dog, and it holds up to all the toppings we throw on it! And don’t even get us started on the Better Shreds, which we used to create a vegan, crab cake burger – truly delicious and versatile products.”

Better Balance’s Better Dog was first launched in Spain in June 2022 and was met with rave reviews from consumers. Within just five months of the launch, the Better Dog became the country’s number one selling product in the hot dog and sausage category.

Saus is one of the first restaurants in the Boston area, as well as in the Northeast region, to offer the Better Dog on its menus. Saus also offers dishes made with other Better Balance products including Better Shreds, a delicious alternative for pulled pork, shredded chicken or fish, and Better Sour Cream, a dairy-free sour cream.

Some of Saus’ Better Balance menu items include:

Coney Dog : Made with Better chili*, cheddar, raw onions, Remnant’s yellow mustard

: Made with Better chili*, cheddar, raw onions, Remnant’s yellow mustard Triple D : Made with vegetarian bacon, beer-braised Better Balance Ground Beef, crispy shallots, pickled red onions

: Made with vegetarian bacon, beer-braised Better Balance Ground Beef, crispy shallots, pickled red onions Messy Chili Cheeseburger: Better chili*, American cheese, raw onions, cool ranch chips

Other Boston-area restaurants offering Better Balance products include Fanny’s, a pop-up food truck serving a weekly, rotating menu of 100-percent plant-based “pub grub” and La Posada Restaurant & Tequila Bar which offers classic Latin American fare and plant-based alternatives with a twist.

Better Balance is now accessible across New England and is expanding its availability from coast to coast. Better Balance is currently available locally through wholesale food distributors, as well as nationally through Webstaurant. Better Balance will soon be available in select retail locations beginning this year. For inquiries regarding food service, vendor and/or retail, visit betterbalancefoods.com/get-in-touch or email us at contactus@betterbalancefoods.com.

For more information on Better Balance, please visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.com. Stay up to date on all the latest Better Balance news by following along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BETTER BALANCE: At Better Balance, we elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins to fuel their everyday life through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition and the experience of food they love. Whether you’re a reducetarian, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or simply trying to eat healthier, Better Balance offers healthy, plant-based products that taste delicious. Let’s find a Better Balance for YOU! For more information, please visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.