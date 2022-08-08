Sigma Launches Plant-Based Food Brand, Better Balance, In United States

DALLAS, TEXAS – Sigma, a multinational food company with leading brands across different categories and market segments throughout North and South America and Europe, and annual revenues of US $6.9 B launched its plant-based brand, Better Balance, in the United States. Better Balance aims to elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins through options that boost flavor, nutrition, and experience.

Better Balance, first launched in Spain and then Mexico, tailors its product offerings to each community´s local flavors and is rapidly expanding. Better Balance products can be found in over 300 establishments including restaurants, theme parks, stadiums, music festivals, and delivery platforms and is now available at the Frisco RoughRiders stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Better Balance U.S. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and currently offers a selection of wholesale products for the foodservice channel, with a value proposition focused on taste, texture, nutrition, and versatility. Available products include:

Shreds, which can be marinated as chicken, beef, pork, or fish and provide a blank canvas allowing anyone to be a food artist and create incredible dishes

Grounds, perfect for a Bolognese pasta, plant-based meatballs, and hamburgers

Hot Dogs, great for game day meals, grilling and summer holiday celebrations

Sour Cream and Cheese Sauce for an amazing dairy-free queso and nachos

“Plant-based meats are on a steady rise, and I find it important to adapt by offering menu options that could reach a broader audience of diners,” said Sofia Sada, Executive Chef of FRIDA Mexican Restaurant and Bar in San Antonio and Better Balance chef partner. “We want to serve customers who live a plant-based diet or someone who is simply feeling adventurous and wants to try something new. Of all the available options, I find that Better Balance is best tasting, and allows me to create delicious dishes for all our patrons without compromising flavor and texture.”

“Sigma leverages decades of plant-based research and development and provides a blend of art and science that have allowed us to master consumer knowledge and create high-quality foods that are local favorites across 18 countries. As part of our product offering, we have developed plant-based meats and dairy-free products that not only have great taste but are also healthy options to balance your diet,” said Carlos Maldonado of Sigma. “With this launch, Sigma and Better Balance will shake up the Plant-Based arena and transform the industry”

For more information, visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest company news, recipes and more. If interested in wholesale opportunities, please reach out to ContactUS@betterbalancefoods.com.

ABOUT BETTER BALANCE:

At Better Balance, we elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins to fuel their everyday life through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition, and the experience of food they love. Whether you’re a reducetarian, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or are simply looking for a great meal, Better Balance offers healthy, plant-based products that taste delicious. Let’s find a Better Balance for YOU! For more information, please visit www.betterbalancefoods.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SIGMA:

Sigma is a leading multinational food company operating in 18 countries throughout North and South America and Europe, including Mexico, Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. With 65 plants and 184 distribution centers, the company produces, markets, and distributes quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurts, and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma’s diversified portfolio includes over 100 brands spanning across different categories and market segments, such as FUD, Campofrio, Bar-S, San Rafael, Aoste, La Villita, Fiorucci, Chimex, Navidul, Justin Bridou, and Sosua, to name a few.