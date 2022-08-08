Imperial Dade Adds Scale in Florida, Acquires Palm Paper Supply

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & TAMPA, Fla.- Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Palm Paper Supply (“Palm Paper” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 52nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Palm Paper is a market leading distributor of foodservice and janitorial sanitation products. Owned and operated by Kenny Narum and Bob Tait, the Company continues its legacy and is known for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Palm Paper’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team at Palm Paper. We are excited to begin our partnership in this next stage of growth and offer new and existing customers in the greater Tampa region the same customer service and attention,” said Robert Tillis. “We are thrilled to have Kenny and Bob continue to drive growth in the region, the whole team at Palm Paper is a great addition to our national platform at Imperial Dade,” said Jason Tillis.

“On behalf of Palm Paper, we are excited to join Imperial Dade. Our values and philosophy are aligned, the resources and strategic support will enable us to continue on our growth trajectory and strengthen customer relationships,” said Kenny and Bob, owners of Palm Paper.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.