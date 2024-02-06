Imperial Dade Canada Acquires Les Produits Sanitaires Royal Net, Allston Supply Co.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & REPENTIGNY, Quebec-Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of Les Produits Sanitaires Royal Net (“Royal Net” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 80th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Founded in 1987, Royal Net has a 35-year operating history as a leading distributor of janitorial supplies and other paper and packaging products. Currently led by Riccardo Capocci, Royal Net is a key partner for its customers across Quebec by providing a diverse product offering and on time deliveries. The Company focuses on customer service and fostering a strong culture amongst its employee base. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Royal Net customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I enthusiastically welcome the Royal Net family to Imperial Dade, this is yet another step in our journey to be the leading specialty distribution business in North America,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “I look forward to working with Riccardo and the Royal Net family. With this new partnership, we’ll expand our reach, service and support in Quebec,” said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“Everyone at Royal Net is excited to join a growing organization with shared values, great culture and a focus on the customer. We could not have imagined a better partner in this next chapter of growth,” said Riccardo Capocci, President and CEO of Royal Net.

Imperial Dade Acquires Allston Supply Co., Inc. Expands Coverage in New England

Imperial Dade announced the acquisition of Allston Supply Co., Inc (“Allston” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 79th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With history dating back to 1945, Allston has been a fixture in Springfield and greater New England providing top tier janitorial solutions, service and expertise. Owned and operated by Roger Cohen and his family, the Company remains committed to providing their customers and associates with the highest level of attention. The Company’s main street location services its loyal and diverse customer base throughout New England. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Allston’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“On behalf of Imperial Dade, we enthusiastically welcome the Allston family in this next chapter of great profitable growth,” said Robert Tillis. “We look forward to partnering with Allston and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and even broader service offering,” said Jason Tillis.

“Imperial Dade is the market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality. Allston is excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform,” said Roger Cohen, Owner of Allston Supply Co., Inc.

