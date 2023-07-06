Imperial Dade Enters Hawaii, Acquires Market Leader Triple F Distributing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & PEARL CITY, HI — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Triple F Distributing (“Triple F” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 65th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned by Invision Diversified Holdings, LLC., Triple F is the market leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, janitorial supplies and sustainable packaging servicing each Hawaiian island. The day to day operations are run by Paul Ah Cook, President, and his long tenured local management team. The management team is remaining in place and has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products and high touch customer service. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Triple F customers across can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I enthusiastically welcome the full Triple F team to Imperial Dade. We are excited and proud to enter the Hawaiian Islands with such a reputable organization who shares our focus on customer service and embraces the family culture,” said Robert Tillis. “We are fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team at Triple F. We are excited to begin our partnership in this next stage of growth and offer new and existing customers on the islands the same customer service and attention,” said Jason Tillis.

“On behalf of Triple F, we are excited to join Imperial Dade – a company whose values and philosophy align with ours. The resources and strategic support will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen customer relationships,” said Paul Ah Cook, President of Triple F.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.