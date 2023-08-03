Imperial Dade Acquires Apache Group, Adds Density in Minnesota

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & ARDEN HILLS, Minn.–Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Apache Group (“Apache” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 68th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Joe Adrian, Apache Group is a premier distributor of foodservice packaging products throughout the Midwest. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Apache’s customers across the Midwest can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Apache Group and Imperial Dade share the same family culture and customer and associate centric focus, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. “I would like to enthusiastically welcome the Apache family to Imperial Dade. We are excited to bring forth added capabilities and further grow our presence across Minnesota, Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest,” said Jason Tillis.

“The legacy which has been built by the loyal and dedicated employees at Apache will provide a great foundation for continued growth. We are excited to join Imperial Dade as their resources and support will allow us to strengthen customer and supplier relationships. “We’re incredibly grateful for the decades of dedication and support from the Apache family of employees and thankful for the loyal customers we’ve served over the years,” said Allison Adrian, CEO of Apache.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.