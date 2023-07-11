Imperial Dade Acquires Atlantis Packaging, Adds Scale in Southern California

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & CHINO, Calif. – Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Atlantis Packaging (“Atlantis” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 67th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“Atlantis is a leading industrial distributor in Southern California and has an excellent commitment to its customers, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform”Tweet this

Owned and operated by Eric Rodriguez, Atlantis Packaging is a premier distributor of industrial products throughout Southern California and the United States. Eric’s father founded the business over 50-years ago and the Company operates today with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Atlantis customers across North America can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Atlantis is a leading industrial distributor in Southern California and has an excellent commitment to its customers, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis. “Welcome, Eric and team, to the Imperial Dade family. This acquisition reinforces our focus to strengthen our presence in key growth markets to ensure our customers receive the highest quality service,” said Jason Tillis.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform,” said Eric Rodriguez, President of Atlantis Packaging.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.