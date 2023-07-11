Oh Snap! Gold Coast Adds to its Foodservice Offerings

Santa Maria, CA – Quality and convenience is being served up at Gold Coast Packing. The grower-shipper’s newest offering for Foodservice is a 2lb. pack Snap Peas. The company’s latest Foodservice product is the perfect option for extraordinary menu creations. Snap Peas can be a delicious side dish, crafted into a center of the plate stand out or they make the perfect addition to a school salad bar.

“We are always looking to diversify our product offerings both for Foodservice and Retail. When reviewing what would be a great new addition to our lineup that would benefit not only our customers but our growing partners, Snap Peas were the perfect solution.”

Robb Bertels, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Gold Coast’s 2lb. Snap Peas are available in a 3x2lb. Foodservice Pack. The new item is Gold Coast’s commitment to creating and offering items that fit its customers needs. The nutrient-rich veg comes washed and ready to use, and will be available with Gold Coast year-round.

“Our customers have requested unique items that add value to their menus but also help with labor. Our Snap Peas fit that request and we are excited to introduce them to our Value-Added Foodservice Lineup.”

Crystal Chavez, Marketing Coordinator

The company will be showcasing the pea-pods at the IFPA Foodservice Conference in Monterey, July 28th. You can learn more about this new offering and the many other quality Foodservice items Gold Coast offers by stopping by booth 800.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.