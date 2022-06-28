Gold Coast Team Member Writing Final Chapter of his Produce Career

Santa Maria, CA – After more than 5 years with Gold Coast Packing, Al Jasin, Regional Sales is retiring. His career in Produce spans 30 years. Al started his career in produce as Regional Sales in 1992 with Fresh Choice Produce, eventually settling with Gold Coast in 2016.

Al is known among his Gold Coast peers as the one with a wealth of produce knowledge and having many connections in every aspect of the produce industry. Mr. Jasin has the reputation of going out of his way to help not only his team but his fellow produce peers.

“Al Jasin is a pro’s pro in the produce business, and he has been a pleasure to work with at Gold Coast. He’s had a long and distinguished career, and everyone on the team here wishes him the best in his retirement.”

Robb Bertels, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

“I want to thank Al for his dedication and work ethic during the more than 5 years he has been at Gold Coast. He has a wealth of knowledge of the produce business and he’s always willing to share that with the other team members which made our company better. I wish him the best in his retirement that is much deserved.”

Ron Burk, President/Co-Founder

“I will miss my colleagues at Gold Coast, my former colleagues, and all the friendships that I have been fortunate to develop within the industry throughout the country.”

Al Jasin, Regional Sales

Al plans to enjoy his retirement by spending more time with his children and grandchildren. Weekly rounds of golf and taking the occasional road-trips to visit family and friends around the U.S. are also in the plans. Al’s retirement is effective July 1st.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.

