Church Brothers, LLC Appoints Michael Manderson as VP of Warehousing, Distribution and Fulfillment

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers announces the appointment of Michael Manderson as Vice President of Warehousing, Distribution and Fulfillment.

Michael Manderson joined Church Brothers as the Vice President of Warehousing, Distribution and Fulfillment. Manderson has a strong background in fresh produce logistics over the past three decades. Most recently, Manderson worked for Taylor Farms as their Director of Logistics and prior to that as Director of Logistics & Transportation for Dole Fresh Vegetables.

Manderson received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration – Finance from Central Washington University and a MBA from Pacific Lutheran University.

Brian Church, Chief Executive Officer at Church Brothers commented, “We look forward to having Michael join the Church Brothers team. Michael’s experience will be instrumental in leading our day-to-day distribution and warehouse operations across our multiple regions and ensuring we support our strategic direction for future growth.”

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables for Foodservice and Retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation while adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. For more information, visit ChurchBrothers.com.