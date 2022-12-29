Church Brothers, LLC Announces Promotion of Chuck Church to Chief Performance Officer

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Church to Chief Performance Officer effective immediately.

Chuck Church has played an integral role in in Sales and Marketing over the last nine years at Church Brothers. Chuck brings over twenty years of experience in the agriculture industry, along with growing up as part of a multi-generational agriculture family in the Salinas Valley.

Chuck will work with the CEO and COO to provide leadership and strategic vision as the company continues to grow. The role will work cross-departmentally to provide data and analytical insights that will drive improvements and enhancements and track progress towards organizational goals.

Chuck Church commented, “Growing up in this company I’ve seen the evolution of our high standards. With this new role, I’m thrilled to continue my journey helping to mold a successful future for our customers and employees.”

For more information about the company and its products, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

-30-

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables for Foodservice and Retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation while adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. For more information, visit ChurchBrothers.com.