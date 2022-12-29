Brighter Bites Partners With Sunkist Citrus Growers

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, partners with Sunkist, the longest-standing agricultural cooperative in the nation, to help improve the health of students and families in the Bakersfield area.

Bakersfield serves as Brighter Bites’ third location in California, following Salinas (2021) and Los Angeles (2022). In early December Sunkist began providing monthly donations of citrus to the Brighter Bites Bakersfield locations, helping to provide families with weekly access to fresh produce at no cost.

“We are excited to grow our ongoing support of Brighter Bites’ mission by providing fresh, California-grown citrus to students across the Bakersfield community,” said Christina Ward, Senior Director, Global Marketing at Sunkist Growers. “As Sunkist celebrates its 130th anniversary as a farmer-owned cooperative, our family of citrus growers understands the importance of nutritious and delicious foods. Through the Brighter Bites program, there are many opportunities to educate families on the health benefits of citrus and the many fun ways to snack, drink and cook with oranges, lemons, mandarins and more.”

Sunkist offers a robust portfolio of nearly 40 conventional, specialty and organic citrus varieties and is committed to continually striving for excellence and nurturing its citrus to the highest standards, all in the pursuit of growth.

“I am very excited to have Mandarins this week as it provides good vitamin C for my kids which is essential this time of year,” said Tiffany Reid, parent at Virginia Avenue Elementary School. “I’ve noticed other programs give canned items, but Brighter Bites always gives fresh and beautiful produce. I’ve participated every week and I’m grateful to have you guys [Brighter Bites] here.”

Since launching in 2012, Brighter Bites has distributed more than 50 million pounds of produce and hundreds of thousands of nutrition education materials to over 500,000 individuals through schools, after school programs and summer camps in the cities in which it serves. Brighter Bites uses a simple formula for introducing healthy lifestyles to families: produce distribution, nutrition education, and a fun food experience that helps to demystify produce and show just how great it can taste.

###

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschools, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 50 million pounds of produce and hundreds of thousands of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Austin, Dallas, New York City, Washington, D.C., Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org and follow on social media @brighterbites.

About Sunkist Citrus

Across the sunny citrus groves of California and Arizona, Sunkist Growers is the longest-standing agricultural cooperative in the nation, owned by and operated for the more than 1,000 citrus growers who make up its membership. Sunkist reflects the values of its 130-year history, with traditional growing practices, stewardship of natural resources, and a dedication to innovation. Sunkist offers nearly 40 varieties of fresh citrus, and its family of farmers – large and small – work to offer quality fruit that consumers enjoy worldwide. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.