Gold Coast Packing Adds to its Retail Lineup

Santa Maria, CA – 2020 was the year of learning to enjoy cooking at home and 2021 will be the year of perfecting at home meals. Gold Coast has THE solution for cooking at home fatigue. The new 2lb. items offer a larger pack of fresh vegetables giving consumers the versatility of cooking from home with less trips to the grocery store. Whether trying to eat more plant based or looking to incorporate more greens to your diet, Gold Coast has something to help fill the 2021 healthy eating goals.

“Before COVID smaller pack sizes dominated at the retail level, but as consumers shop less, and cook at home more, our 2lb. retail items are the perfect pack-size. Our newest items Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli & Cauliflower floret blend are perfect for trying new recipes at home and they are guaranteed fresh, with a 16-day shelf life. A win-win for the busy work-from-home and teach at home lifestyle.”

-Crystal Chavez, Marketing Coordinator

Gold Coast’s 2lb. offerings include: Broccoli Florets, Cauliflower Florets, Broccoli and Cauliflower Floret blend, Garden Blend (mix of Broccoli Florets, Cauliflower Florets and Baby Carrots), Brussels Sprouts and Broccoli Slaw. The new 2lb. offerings are available to ship nationwide now, along with Gold Coast’s other retail items including Caulifornia™ Rice, Spinach and Cilantro.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.