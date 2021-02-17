Grow the Avocado Category with Desbry Tropical Avocados While Flavor is Best of the Season

MIAMI, FL — A display of large and vibrant Desbry® Tropical Avocados creates excitement and stops shoppers in their tracks. And this bigger fruit means bigger margins and a bigger avocado category, which is why Tropical Avocados have been gaining traction and distribution with retailers across the country.



Mid-February through Mid-March is peak flavor season for Tropical Avocados from the Dominican Republic. Ample supplies are still available for nationwide distribution from WP Produce, which grows, imports and distributes superior-quality Desbry® Tropical Avocados.



“Tropical Avocados are great any time of year, but the flavor is incredible right now,” said Chris Gonzalez, VP of Sales for WP Produce. “Sweet and creamy, but not heavy; consumers and chefs are loving them.”



Tropical Avocados are well-known and enjoyed throughout Florida and the East Coast of the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and many parts of the world. They are gaining a stronghold throughout the U.S. as retailers expand the avocado category, and shoppers and chefs learn about this unique kind of avocado.



“My family has enjoyed Tropical Avocados as part of our meals for generations, and here in Florida everyone eats them. It’s exciting now to hear positive feedback from avocado-lovers in California, Nevada, Texas and other western regions. It’s my passion to introduce this fruit to as many people as I can,” Gonzalez said.



Tropical Avocados, which remain green when ripe and are about three times larger than the more familiar Haas variety, have a sturdy texture, and stay fresh longer after being cut.



“Tropical Avocados are best for slicing and dicing, and are perfect by themselves and as an ingredient in salads, sandwiches, wraps, soups, ceviche, smoothies, and of course, avocado toast,” said Karen Nardozza, President & CEO of Moxxy Marketing. Moxxy helped rebrand the fruit, formerly known as green skin, and has been working with WP Produce to expand the market for Tropical Avocados.



WP Produce has loose fruit in 8, 9, 10, and 12-count packs. Double-layered boxes are available in 16, 18, 20, and 24 counts. For retailers whose shoppers prefer packaged items for safety or convenience, WP Produce also offers two-count poly/mesh bags that deliver to retailers in a 25-lb carton.



As part of a comprehensive, value-added merchandising program, WP Produce is also offering retailers signage, recipe tear pads, and striking display bins to educate shoppers and increase sales for this distinctive fruit that is growing the avocado category.



For more information or to place an order, contact Chris Gonzalez at (305) 772-8388, [email protected] or visit wpproduce.com.

