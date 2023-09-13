Westfalia Fruit USA to Unveil Zero-Plastic Packaging for Its Avocados

Oxnard, Calif. – Recognized globally as the #avoexperts, Westfalia Fruit USA is showing its commitment to sustainability through action. The largest global avocado company recently launched a 100% plastic-free bagged avocado program in the United States, alongside a one-of-a-kind partnership with CIRT (Can I Recycle This), a recycling technology platform. Westfalia Fruit USA will showcase new sustainable packaging solutions for its quality avocados at Southern Innovations in Charlotte, N.C. this week.

According to NeilsenIQ, nearly 50% of shoppers want brands to take the lead on sustainable change that aligns with their values. The solutions-oriented packaging features TÜV-certified netting made of home compostable cellulose fiber yarns and paper-based film. Westfalia Fruit is also the first and only fresh produce company to partner with CIRT, a user-friendly QR code that gives real-time information on recyclability and home compostability of the packaging by zip code.

“At Westfalia, ‘to do good’ is at our core,” said Raina Nelson, President and CEO of Westfalia Fruit USA. “As a purpose-driven company, sustainable avocado production, plastic-free packaging and environmental protection are all especially important to our organization. We continue to invest in unique technology, such as CIRT’s innovative platform, and sustainable packaging in the United States and countries around the globe to do good for our customers, our shoppers and our planet.”

Westfalia Fruit was born out of a vision centered around sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices over 70 years ago and aims to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2030. Ultimately, through clear and measurable targets, Westfalia Fruit will recover lifetime carbon emissions by 2049.

“At CIRT, we are thrilled to be partnering with Westfalia Fruit USA in their mission to revolutionize sustainable packaging in the produce industry,” shared Kat Shayne, CEO and Founder of CIRT. “Our innovative platform, QR code and API technologies empowers consumers and companies alike with real-time information on recyclability and compostability, making informed choices easier than ever. Together with Westfalia, we are not only reducing plastic waste but also inspiring change across the entire fresh produce market. This partnership is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders prioritize sustainability, and we look forward to contributing to this exciting journey.”



According to a recent study by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB), bagged avocados make up a quarter of all avocado purchases. “While shoppers seek convenience in bagged fruit, we are excited to see Westfalia Fruit USA provide consumers with proper instructions on what to do when they are finished with the packaging based on their location,” added Christian Foster, CIRT’s Chief Partnership Officer. “With our custom CIRT QR code on their new cellulose bags, consumers will be prompted to engage with the label and in turn, Westfalia will have additional data to better understand their packaging footprint — this is clearly an exciting milestone for the produce industry.”

Since 1949, Westfalia Fruit has remained committed to producing safe, exceptional quality food, all while ensuring sustainable, ethical, and responsible management of its bio-resources and the communities and environments in which they grow across the globe. Today, Westfalia Fruit is the leader in growing, sourcing, ripening, handling, and distributing market quality avocados year-round, all in a sustainable manner.

The new Westfalia sustainable bag program will be displayed at upcoming industry events, kicking off at Southern Innovations. For more information, visit Westfalia Fruit USA at Southern Innovations, booth #515.

About Westfalia Fruit Group

Established over 70 years ago, Westfalia Fruit Group is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping and distributing the product. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy, which prioritizes the environment, local economies, and most importantly, their people. Westfalia Fruit Group is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food whilst ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities and environment in which they operate. The company is the global leader in varietal and root stock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. To learn more about Westfalia Fruit Group, visit www.westfaliafruit.com/.