Baby Broccoli Brings Beneficial Boost

Broccoli is well known for its particular flavor, healthy properties, and ability to help ward off certain types of cancer, but there’s more to this veggie than the florets found in salad bars, stir fries, and your favorite broccoli cheese soup.

As proof that good things can come in small packages, baby broccoli — one type of “microgreen” — packs as much as four times the number of cancer-fighting antioxidants as its adult counterpart. On top of that, you can grow them easily and rapidly to ensure that you have a ready supply.

“Broccoli microgreens are young and tender greens harvested when the first true leaf appears,” explained Tianbao Yang, plant physiologist at the Agricultural Research Service’s Food Quality Laboratory in Beltsville, MD. “As compared to their mature counterparts, broccoli microgreens contain higher amounts of phytonutrients and minerals.”

