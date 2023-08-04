Gold Coast Packing Launches New Salad Kit

Santa Maria, CA – Adding a flavorful option to your meal just got easier, as Gold Coast Packing has added to its retail lineup, bringing on its first complete salad kit, Better Than a Burger Salad. The new offering captures all the flavors of a burger and fries but in a healthier salad version.

“As consumers continue to look for delicious and innovative food products, we’re excited to offer them a fun and unique salad kit based around one of America’s favorite meals, the Burger and Fries.”

Karl Lipscomb, Product Development Manager

The complete kit starts with the company’s Signature Cruciferous Blend, a mix of Napa Cabbage, Green Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli Stem and Carrots. The blend is then topped off with shredded cheddar cheese, crispy onions, dill and mustard crouton crumbles, crispy fries all brought together with a creamy burger sauce dressing! Consumers can enjoy the salad as is to compliment a meal, or the addition of ground beef, turkey or chicken makes it a complete meal with little prep time.

“Our Product Development and Innovation Team works with our partner companies to develop unique items that fit the marketplace. We are excited about the Better Than a Burger introduction and the positive feedback we have received on it.”

Robb Bertels, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The Better Than a Burger Salad Kit is available in a 24 oz. pack perfect for sharing at a summer time cookout or for a quick family meal during the busy back to school rush! The salad is currently available for purchase at Costco Warehouse stores in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico and Montana, with further expansion in the coming weeks.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for nearly 40 years.