Better Balance Launches Plant-Based Hot Dog // Partners With Award-Winning Restaurant in Chicago

The Award-Winning, Vegan Fast-Casual is Among the First in the Country to Offer the Global Plant-Based Brand’s Newest Product, Better Dog

CHICAGO, IL – Better Balance, a global brand that aims to elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition and experiences, is excited to announce its newest partnership with Chicago’s award-winning vegan restaurant, Kale My Name.

Founded by Nemanja “Neman” Golubovic, Kale My Name offers a tasty and approachable fast-casual dining experience with a menu that has been awarded numerous accolades including “Best Vegan Casual Restaurant in the Country” by VegNews Magazine; “Best Vegan Restaurant in Chicago” by Chicago Reader; and most recently, “Vegan Restaurant of the Year” by VegOut Magazine. In addition to featuring Better Balance on his restaurant’s menu, Golubovic is also Better Balance’s newest and official brand spokesperson for the Chicago market. For a full background on Neman, please visit www.nemanja-golubovic.com.

“The first product I tried from Better Balance was the dairy-free Sour Cream, and I was immediately in love,” said Nemanja Golubovic, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kale My Name. “After going vegan, I thought I’d never have anything like sour cream again. I have tried many alternatives, but none have ever lived up to the taste. Enter Better Balance! The texture and flavor are incredible, and I finally have a delicious, quality sour cream product I can confidently offer to my customers.”

Beginning this week, Kale My Name will be the first restaurant in the Chicago market, as well as one of the first in the country, to offer Better Balance’s new hot dog, “Better Dog”. Better Dog menu items will include:

The Big Daddy Special : Two Better Dogs in a bun, topped with tasty caramelized grilled onions, house-made relish, pickled jalapeños and classic yellow mustard, served with a side of fries

: Two Better Dogs in a bun, topped with tasty caramelized grilled onions, house-made relish, pickled jalapeños and classic yellow mustard, served with a side of fries The Better Balance Chicago Dog: A plant-based take on the infamous hot dog, the Better Balance Chicago Dog will feature a single Better Dog on a poppy seed bun topped with yellow mustard, sweet relish, sliced tomatoes, diced onions, a kosher dill pickle spear, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt

The menu will also feature items and specials made with Better Balance’s dairy-free Better Sour Cream as well as Better Shreds, a pork and chicken alternative.

“The Better Dog is without a doubt the most delicious and realistic plant-based hot dog I’ve ever tried. I immediately knew I had to incorporate it on our menu,” said Golubovic. “Living in Chicago where hot dogs are king, it’s hard to impress customers with a good vegan dog. I’ve been waiting for the perfect alternative and Better Balance came through! Partnering with Better Balance has helped continue Kale My Name’s mission of showing people how fun and delicious vegan food can be and I’m excited to see what we will do together.”

Better Balance’s plant-based Hot Dog was first launched in Spain in June 2022 and was met with rave reviews from consumers. Within just five months of the launch, Better Balance’s Hot Dog became the number one selling product in the hot dog and sausage category. To date, Better Balance’s plant-based Hot Dog has received numerous awards including “Best Product” in the plant-based category at Men’s Health Spain’s 2023 Innovation Awards, “Product of the Year” by Gran Premio a la Innovación, and “Product of the Year” by Sabor Del Año. The Better Dog will be available for food service beginning August 2023, with grocery retail to follow.

For more information on Better Balance, please visit www.BetterBalanceFoods.us. If interested in wholesale and/or vendor opportunities, please fill and submit the request form via https://betterbalancefoods.us/pages/sell. Stay up to date on all the latest Better Balance news by following along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

To find more information on Kale My Name, please visit www.KaleMyName.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BETTER BALANCE: At Better Balance, we elevate plant-curious individuals by providing healthy proteins to fuel their everyday life through plant-based alternatives that boost flavor, nutrition and the experience of food they love. Whether you’re a reducetarian, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or simply trying to eat healthier, Better Balance offers healthy, plant-based products that taste delicious. Let’s find a Better Balance for YOU! For more information, please visit www.betterbalancefoods.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT KALE MY NAME: Kale My Name is a renowned 100% plant-based restaurant and bar that has won numerous awards for its delicious and sustainable vegan cuisine. Kale My Name aims to inspire and motivate individuals who share passion for offering healthy and ethical alternatives to customers. Kale My Name mission is to change lives by showcasing the fun, diverse, and delectable options that veganism offers. For more information on Kale My Name, please visit www.KaleMyName.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.