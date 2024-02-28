Retailers Can Rejoice at the Start of Naturipe Farms’ California Strawberry Season

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms is excited to kick off California strawberry season with increasing volumes of its delicious varieties of strawberries. Naturipe, one of the world’s largest producers of fresh berries, will offer several of its proprietary varieties and premium berries, including the supersized Mighty Reds, Greenhouse variety, and of course the familiar favorite conventional and organic strawberries.

While Mother Nature pushed back the start of the season, Naturipe is still expecting outstanding quality on its California strawberries for the spring season. Production is increasing now through the next few weeks and the crop will feature large, juicy, flavorful strawberries. The proprietary varieties offered by Naturipe are part of the company’s New Era of Berries, which is defined by improved quality of berries; ramped-up innovation in breeding, growing, and packaging; and continued top prioritization of sustainability throughout the business.

“The start of California strawberry season is one of Naturipe’s favorite times of year and we’re pleased to continue our New Era of Berries by offering flavorful, high-quality, and healthy strawberries,” said Jerry Moran, VP of Sales for Naturipe Farms. “Whether you’re looking for our industry-leading conventional and organic berries or you’re looking to try our jumbo Mighty Reds and our flavor-forward Premium varieties, Naturipe has the sweet strawberries for your shoppers are looking for.”

Every season, Naturipe operates with the values of high-quality berries, innovative breeding and growing practices, and a commitment to sustainability. In its New Era of Berries, Naturipe looks forward to bringing more attention to its significant strides in these areas. For more on Naturipe’s berry offerings, visit their website here.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.