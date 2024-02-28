Apeel Sciences Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Propel Food Innovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences, a leading company in supply chain innovation for the fresh produce industry, today announced the appointment of Luiz Beling as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of agriculture industry experience, Beling brings a wealth of knowledge and skills in driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships. This background will be invaluable as he steers the company into its next phase of growth.

Beling most recently held leadership roles at Farmer’s Business Network and Bayer Crop Science, where he led large teams across multiple geographies that accelerated business growth and increased customer satisfaction. His career has been characterized by a commitment to finding healthy solutions to critical challenges in food and agriculture.

“I’m thrilled to join Apeel Sciences, a company that resonates with my passion for innovative solutions,” said Beling. “As we embark on the next phase of the company’s growth, my priority is to elevate our customers’ experience to unprecedented levels. Achieving outstanding customer satisfaction is at the heart of my focus, as we strengthen our partnerships with suppliers and retailers to deliver healthy produce and simplify the integration of our groundbreaking technology.”

As Beling transitions into his new role over the next several months, he will be working closely with Apeel’s Founder and outgoing CEO, James Rogers. Roger’s title will remain Founder and Apeel Board Member. “I’m delighted to have Luiz joining our team at this pivotal moment. Luiz’s appointment symbolizes Apeel’s transformation from an innovative startup to a global business,” stated Rogers. “His customer obsessed mindset and strategic vision is in perfect harmony with our core mission to make food more accessible to the world and to create abundance for all.”

Apeel Sciences is dedicated to reducing food waste and improving the quality and accessibility of food. The company will continue to harness the power of natural plant-based materials by using only non-GMO and sustainable ingredients in all its products, ensuring the highest standards of safety and integrity.

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a better global food system by working with nature. Using plants, Apeel helps fruits and vegetables last longer by adding a protective extra “peel” that slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil. It’s the only proven solution for maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all. Working to keep the good stuff in, Apeel is Food Gone Good.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com