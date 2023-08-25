Apeel Sciences Makes New Hire to Support Tropicals Category Growth Among Suppliers and Retailers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Apeel Sciences announces the addition of Denise Junqueiro as Vice President of Commercial – Tropicals to the team. Denise will apply her extensive experience working with growers, packers, shippers, retailers, food service operators and policy makers toward developing and executing go-to-market strategies for Apeel’s tropicals business in the Americas and other global markets.

“Joining Apeel offers me a new way to approach the produce business and apply my skillset and expertise, starting with building relationships and educating partners about Apeel’s innovative ripe and ready to eat solutions,” said Denise Junqueiro, “As retailers seek to meet consumer demand for high-quality produce, including avocados at the preferred stage of ripeness, they can benefit from our programming in partnership with growers and suppliers to ensure higher quality, longer lasting ripe options available in stores to more customers. Throughout my career, I have always sought to create win-win situations and work together to create real value along the supply chain. This perfectly aligns with Apeel’s mission and growth plans.”

Junqueiro brings more than 15 years experience in the produce industry including marketing roles at commodity board organizations California Fig Advisory Board, California Tree Fruit Agreement and California Olive Committee. Following her experience in commodity boards, Junqueiro joined the marketing and communications team at Mission Produce Inc. During her tenure, Junqueiro pioneered innovative merchandising programs based on consumer needs and preferences for avocados, creating value and growth for retailers.

Earlier this year, Apeel rolled out its Reliably Ripe Program designed to give suppliers and retailers the means to maximize ripeness and quality in their avocado offering. The company’s proprietary process for applying their category expertise, measurement tools and plant-based protection in combination will ensure a premium retail experience and enhanced customer satisfaction. Junqueiro will continue to evolve the value proposition for the avocado category by helping grocers nationwide access better data and insights to enhance ready-to-eat availability. Additionally, Denise will deepen relationships with suppliers, and make it easy for them to use Apeel’s technology to unlock growth and innovation opportunities for their business.

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil, and it’s the only proven solution for maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all. Apeel is Food Gone Good.

Apeel and Food Gone Good are registered trademarks of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.