Introducing the All-New Titan Farms Website: Your Gateway to Peach Perfection and More

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms, the industry-leading grower, packer, and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables, is thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new website, designed to be an immersive hub for fresh and flavorful peaches.

“We are delighted to unveil the new Titan Farms website, a digital platform that truly embodies our commitment to delivering not just the finest peaches, but also an engaging and educational experience for our customers,” said Lori Anne Carr, Vice-President of Titan Farms. “Our website isn’t just about showcasing our exceptional peaches, it’s also about sharing the passion, dedication, and expertise that goes into every aspect of all we do.”

Peach Recipes:

Looking for creative ways to enjoy Titan Farms peaches? The new website has an extensive array of peach recipes like no other, ranging from classic favorites to innovative culinary creations. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice cook, you're sure to find a recipe that suits your taste and skill level. Nutrition Facts: Titan Farms believes that knowing the nutritional value of the produce you consume is essential for making informed dietary choices. The new website provides nutrition facts for each of our products, empowering consumers to make healthy decisions that align with their wellness goals.

Meet the Team: Behind every perfectly ripe peach, there's a dedicated team of experts working tirelessly to bring the best to your table. Get to know the faces and various starting points of our incredible team members who pour their heart and soul into cultivating and delivering top-tier produce.

Interactive Timeline: Immerse yourself in the dynamic home page feature—an interactive timeline that guides you through Titan Farms' journey. Experience a seamless and captivating visit with effortless navigation, captivating visuals, and user-friendly elements that simplify your exploration of the peach farming process.

Our Brands: Explore the diverse range of packaging options under the Titan Brand. From boxes 'to clamshells, baskets, and more, Titan Farms caters to its customers' needs while enticing them to indulge in the allure of fresh peaches.

With the new Titan Farms website, customers can expect an immersive digital experience that goes beyond shopping for produce. It’s about fostering a deeper connection with the food we eat and the people who cultivate it.

Explore the new Titan Farms website today at www.titanfarms.com and embark on a journey of flavor, nutrition, and farm-fresh goodness.

In conjunction with Titan Farms’ new website, Palmetto Processing Solutions, the sister company specializing in sliced, diced, and pureed peach products, has also unveiled its revamped online presence. The new website brings a fresh, modern interface to Palmetto Processing Solutions’ offerings, providing a seamless experience for those seeking high-quality frozen peach products.

“At Palmetto Processing Solutions, our commitment to excellence is embedded in every step of our vertically integrated operation. As a minority-owned business and sister company of Titan Farms, we prioritize traceability and quality,” said Michael Davis, Vice President of Processing & Operations. “Our newly launched website is a testament to our dedication to delivering best-in-class production and cold storage, reflecting our mission to redefine frozen food standards.”

Visit the new Palmetto Processing Solutions website, here by visiting www.palmettoprocessingsolutions.net.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.