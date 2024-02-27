Canadian Seafood Industry to Receive Global Marketing Boost by SDG\TBWA

Oslo, Norway – In a significant development for the global seafood market, a renowned marketing firm based in Norway has decisively won an international competition to rebrand and reposition Canadian seafood. This project, commissioned by the Atlantic Groundfish Council, focuses on elevating the status and market presence of seafood enterprises along the eastern coast of Canada.

After a rigorous six-week competition involving multiple international agencies, the Norwegian-based team was selected to lead this ambitious project. The competition underscores the global nature of seafood marketing and the need for innovative strategies to promote sustainable and high-quality products worldwide.

The newly developed marketing strategy is a collaborative effort, uniting expertise from various branches of the marketing firm across Norway and Iceland alongside their counterparts in Copenhagen. The plan was kick-started with an extensive strategic planning session in Brussels, aiming to harness the collective insights and resources of the network spanning EMEA.

The initiative draws upon the firm’s vast experience in the seafood sector, including successful campaigns for notable industry players and strategic projects across several markets. This depth of knowledge is expected to be instrumental in delivering a campaign that will significantly enhance the visibility and appeal of Canadian seafood internationally.

The campaign’s first phase is already underway in Sweden, promoting a Canadian fish species akin to red plaice. This marks the beginning of a series of planned activities to introduce and establish Canadian seafood as a top choice for consumers and businesses across Europe and beyond.

The Picture shows: Valgeir Magnússon, Carrita Jonassen, Vetlla Majgren Uthaug and Ida Luise Andersen.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in the global promotion of Canadian seafood and is anticipated to set new standards in the marketing of seafood products worldwide.

About SDG\TBWA

SDG\TBWA is a part of the TBWA\Nordic collective, a dynamic creative collective that operates across the Nordic region, including Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Finland. With a team of 300 creative thinkers and doers, TBWA\Nordic addresses complex challenges with innovative solutions in advertising, brand strategy, experience, design, and digital solutions. The collective is trusted by many leading brands, such as Nissan, Fortum, Neste, Tetra Pak, Santa Maria, and Cloetta, to enhance their communications and market presence across the Nordic territories.

Embracing a pan-Nordic cooperation model, TBWA\Nordic maintains five regional offices, employing a dedicated workforce of 250 professionals; as partners of TBWAWorldwide, TBWA\Nordic benefits from global recognition and resources, including being part of an agency network that has been named Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year for two consecutive years and listed among Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

TBWA\Nordic taps into the expertise of over 300 local specialists who profoundly understand the market.