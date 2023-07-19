Atlantic Groundfish Council Announces New Director of Fisheries Management and Science

ST. JOHN’S, NL – Vanessa Byrne has been named Director of Fisheries Management and Science for the Atlantic Groundfish Council (AGC).

Having grown up in a small community in Petty Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, and recalling the effects of the cod moratorium, Vanessa has been interested in sustainable fisheries ever since. She carries a deep-rooted passion for ensuring that marine groundfish resources in Atlantic Canada remain sustainable so that they can continue to support thousands of people in communities across Canada’s eastern provinces for generations to come.

Vanessa is also no stranger to working at-sea, having gained her sea legs as an independent at-sea observer on commercial fishing vessels fishing off the coast of Nova Scotia. Working alongside Nova Scotian harvesters provided her with a tremendous appreciation for the hard work and dedication of fishers who take to the seas year-round to make their living.

Vanessa brings with her a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Master of Marine Studies in Fisheries Resource Management from the Fisheries and Marine Institute. Through the early years of her career, she developed a holistic view of the industry as well as experiences to help inform fisheries research and policy development in Atlantic Canada.

Vanessa has worked in a range of fisheries science and management circles, collaborating with industry, governments, indigenous groups, and non-governmental organizations, spanning both domestic and international fisheries. Most recently, she has been working in the Sustainable Fisheries and Oceans Policy Division of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture (FFA). In her role with FFA, she was accountable for the coordination of activities associated with the management of fisheries and renewable marine resources near the province.

“I am very excited for this incredible opportunity to build on my knowledge, experience, and passion to represent the offshore groundfish industry of Atlantic Canada”, remarked Ms. Byrne. “The AGC’s mission and values of sustainable utilization of fishery resources and stability for the fishing industry align directly with my interests and goals”.