Continental Fresh and Vanguard Group International Partner to Increase the Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility Vanguard to License Continental Fresh’s Water For All Brand Labels for Table Grape Program

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a grower, shipper, and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, has come together with Vanguard Group International, a world-leading vertically-integrated farming, marketing, and sales organization, to pilot a program that would continue to build awareness of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives through Continental Fresh’s Water For All licensed brand that will be featured on Vanguard’s table grape program this spring.

“Producers are continuously faced with water issues. They are able to connect philosophically and economically with the solution that Continental Fresh’s Water For All program provides,” shared Dirk Winkelmann, Chief Commercial Officer of Vanguard Group International. “For over three decades, Vanguard has developed and continues to nurture enduring relationships with growers, distributors, retailers, and others collectively committed to bringing the finest produce on earth to markets worldwide. Through the Water For All branded program, we are expanding on this commitment and providing our customers, especially retailers, an avenue to connect with their consumers on multiple levels, including demonstrating their support of CSR initiatives.”



Vanguard Group International has been operating in Latin America since 1994 in both a sourcing and sales capacity. It works with independent growers and exporters in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. With offices in both Chile and Peru and a global footprint in South Africa, USA, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Europe, Vanguard also boasts over 2,400 acres in Peru of IP table grape production, a state-of-the-art packhouse and forward-integrated sales operations globally. Today, Vanguard is on the verge of receiving its first containers of Water For All branded table grapes for distribution to their U.S. retail and wholesale customers.

Winkelmann added, “Bringing the Water For All brand benefits to our table grape program will have a broad-reaching positive impact across both Vanguard’s and Continental Fresh’s customers, consumers, and the communities from where we source.” He continued, “The program delivers a tangible CSR solution to retailers and wholesaler customers with a strong social conscience and desire to participate in initiatives that support the conservation and sustainable use of water resources.”

“It has long been my dream to grow the joy and benefits of the Water For All program through partnerships with like-minded companies and customers,” said Albert Perez, Founder and CEO of Continental Fresh, and creator of the Water For All program. “This partnership with Vanguard Group International is a clear message to buyers and consumers that we are companies that are in business to make a difference. Profit and purpose can be equal drivers of success.”

Most recently, Continental Fresh launched a new campaign, PLU with Purpose, spotlighting the benefits of their Water For All branded mango program. For every Water For All branded box of specialty labeled mangos sold, a percent of the proceeds is donated to BLUE Missions, a non-profit organization that connects families in Latin America to clean, fresh water through clean water and sanitation projects.



Beginning next week, every Water For All branded box of Vanguard Group International table grapes, too, will contribute a percent of its proceeds to BLUE Missions, further supporting their critical work in Latin America.



“Our long-term objective is to grow this into a multi-product offering to a broad group of US retail and wholesale customers who have an interest in supporting this type of initiative, helping to fund efforts which have a very concrete and measurable impact on a local level in water challenged communities,” concluded Winkelmann.

Retail and wholesale buyers interested in further exploring the Water For All branded produce programs should contact Albert Perez at albert@continentalfresh.com.

For more information about the impact of the Water For All program, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com/produce-purpose.

About Continental Fresh LLC

Continental Fresh LLC, is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.

About Vanguard Group International

Vanguard Group International is a world leading vertically-integrated farming, marketing, and sales organization. What distinguishes Vanguard is the precision in which we deliver; through better farming, grower connections, and superior market knowledge, we perfectly align global availability with specific customer needs. Getting exactly the right produce to exactly the right customer is what we do best. Learn more at www.vanguardteam.com/en/.