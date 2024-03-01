Frieda’s Branded Produce Showcases Blockbuster Products at SEPC

Frieda’s Unique Produce Lineup Growing in Popularity

Anaheim, Calif. – Frieda’s Branded Produce is returning once again to Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference and trade show this March 7-9th to celebrate the growing consumer affinity for their blockbuster produce items, including their Stokes Purple® sweet potato, as featured on the Netflix series, “Live to 100- Secrets of the Blue Zones”, and their Year of the Dragon successful Lunar New Year campaign featuring their collection of dragon fruit varieties, a flavor that continues to trend around the globe.

“We are eager to reconnect with the Southeast produce community this week in Tampa,” shared Alex Jackson, Vice President of Sales and Procurement at Frieda’s. “We’ve had an exciting start to the year coming off the momentum of Frieda’s national expansion in 2023. Our distribution capabilities continue to grow, as well as our brand popularity among consumers and brand performance through the register compared to our closest competitor.”

In booth #639, the Frieda’s team is prepared to share how their trending Stokes Purple® sweet potato has capitalized on the popularity of the Blue Zone diet, which boasts the varieties’ antioxidant and anti-aging properties. Grown domestically, the purple sweet potato was also selected as the 2024 “Vegetable of the Year” by a panel of food experts with Veganuary. This organization promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

The team is only getting started with their year-long celebration of the Year of the Dragon, a marketer’s dream opportunity to promote their collection of dragon fruit varieties, including the yellow and sweet Honey Dragons®, the white flesh Snow Dragons®, and the vibrant red Fire Dragons®, as well as organic dragon fruit!

“Our branded Dragon Fruit varieties are outpacing category growth by over 50 percent*,” shared Jackson. “As the dragon fruit category has nearly doubled in volume annually, we are leading the charge with our colorful and healthy assortment of dragon fruit varieties while further growing the category with new varieties such as our Pink Dragons.”

Visit the Frieda’s booth #639 during SEPC’s Southern Exposure to learn how you can take part in delighting consumers with their blockbuster products, their entire line of specialty items, and their unrivaled marketing genius. For more information about Frieda’s Branded Produce and their complete product lineup, please visit www.friedas.com.

*Source: All Dragon Fruit Unit and Volume sales according to Circana Total US-MULO 52 weeks ending 01-28-24.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has inspired new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than two hundred unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the female-founded company is a subsidiary of Legacy Farms LLC, based in Anaheim, California. Find Frieda’s on Instagram, Threads, and Tiktok @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.